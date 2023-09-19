UGC NET December 2023 exam dates OUT, registration begins soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December 2023 exam

UGC NET December 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) December session today, September 19. As per the official announcement, the UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023.

The UGC NET exam date for December session has been announced on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). "UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023," NTA tweeted.

The testing agency will soon release the detailed notification for UGC NET December session exam. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam through the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination is being held for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depending on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The examination will be held online in Computer Based Test (CBT) format.

