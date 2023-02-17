UGC introduces portal to track qualitative reforms by higher education institutions

Follow us on Image Source : UGC (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) UGC introduced portal to track qualitative reforms by higher education institutions

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar recently apprised of a new portal developed by the commission to track the qualitative reforms by the higher education institutions in the country. The portal has been named UTSAH which stands for 'Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education'. As per the UGC Chairman, the portal will be launched by the months' end. This portal has been developed aiming to monitor the implementation of the new National Education Policy.

UTSAH

The portal has been developed in consultation with stakeholders comprising institutions, universities, colleges, IITs, NITs and INIs, Kumar said. All higher education institutions (HEIs) shall be required to log in to the portal and furnish information on the various activities under the umbrella of the 10 thrust areas, he added.

Why it has been developed?

"The portal is expected to effectively track and support the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, and its strategic initiatives across the country's HEIs," Kumar said.

The portal will gather information from the HEIs in 10 major thrust areas, which include multidisciplinary; digital empowerment and online education; skill development and employability; research, innovation and entrepreneurship; promotion of Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems and internationalisation of education.

