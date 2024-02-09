TANCET 2024 Registration last date extended, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TANCET 2024 Registration last date extended till February 12.

TANCET 2024 Registration: Anna University, Tamil Nadu, has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by various institutions across the state. Interested candidates who are yet to register can apply through the official website of Anna University at tancet.annauniv.edu. The last date for submission of the online application is February 12.

The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on March 9 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted for the TANCET Master of Computer Application from 10 AM to 12 PM and the exam for the TANCET Master of Business Administration (MBA) will be held from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Along with the TANCET 2024 registration date, the date for the common entrance test has also been revised by the university. The CEETA PG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 from 10 AM to 12 PM.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the 'registration link' available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, enter your registration details such as name, contact information, email id

On successful registration, log in using credentials and proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents in the mentioned format and pay the prescribed application fees

Cross-check the details before submitting and save the copy for future reference

Application Fee

SC/ST/Special Central Assistance (SCA) - Rs. 500/-

Other category - Rs. 1000/-

Exam Pattern

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) will take place offline on March 9. There will be one mark assigned to each of the 100 questions on the exam. In addition, each erroneous response will result in the deduction of one-third of a mark. There will be two hours in the exam.