SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG admission revised schedule out on samsodisha.gov.in, check dates

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG admission, SAMS Odisha Phase 2 UG admission revised schedule: The Higher Education Department (SAMS), Odisha has released a revised schedule for the second phase of undergraduate admissions. Students can check the SAMS Odisha Phase 2 undergraduate admission revised schedule at samsodisha.gov.in.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to submit the Common Application Form is September 16 up to 11.45. However, the application correction window will remain operational from September 17, 11 am to September 18 till 11.45 pm.

The provisional allotment list along with the waitlisted candidates in the higher educational institutions will be out on September 25 at 12 PM. Students can pay the admission fee for SAMS Odisha UG 2023 through the student's portal available on the official website from September 26 to September 28.

What's next?

After the release of SAMS Odisha UG 2023 merit list, the candidates will have to report at the allotted institutes for admission between September 27 and September 30 until 5 p.m. (except holidays). Those who will be in waitlist will have to report for the submission of CAF applications and other required documents to take part in the waiting list admission round which will be conducted from October 3 to 4.

The board will release the merit list of the waitlisted candidates on October 6 at 2 pm. Hence, the candidates can report to the allotted colleges for admission and pay the fees latest by October 10. The candidates will have to update the data by October 11 till 9 pm.

The candidates will have to submit the intimation letter along with the CLC and other relevant documents at the institutions for verification and the admission round. The data updation of the admitted candidates will be done between September 27 to 30 for the first round of admsision process.