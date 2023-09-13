NATA 2023 exam 4 registration closes today at nata.nic.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NATA 2023 exam 4 registration closing today, September 13.

NATA 2023 exam 4 registration, NATA 2023 exam 4 date: The Council of Architecture (COA) is going to close the registration window for National Aptitude Test in Architeture (NATA) 2023 exam 4 today, September 13. The registration window will remain operational till 8 PM.

According to the official schedule, the exam body is going to conduct the NATA Exam 4 on September 17 in two shifts - First shift will be from 10 AM to 1 PM and Second shift will take place between 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam authority will upload the admit cards for NATA 2023 exam tomorrow, September 14.

NATA 2023 exam 4 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NATA, nata.in

Click on the notification link that rads, 'NATA 2023 exam 4 registration'

It will take you to the registration window

Register yourself by providing name, gender, dadte of birth, mobile number, email id and other details

After successful registration, proceed with the application process

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

NATA 2023 exam 4 registration: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or its equivalent exam with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects along with either Biology or Chemistry or Technical Vocational subject and others with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate or passed 10+3 Diploma Examination with Mathematics as compulsory subject with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate are eligible to appear in the NATA 2023 exam 4.