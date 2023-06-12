NEST Admit Card 2023 OUT at nestexam.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEST Admit Card 2023 released

NEST Admit Card 2023: The admit card for National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) has been issued today, June 12. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their NEST admit card 2023 through the official website-- nestexam.in. Aspirants need to log in with their application number or log in ID and password to download the NEST admit card.

The NEST 2023 examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format on June 24. The examination will be held in two session- from 9 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 6 PM. The entrance exam will be held across 120 major towns/cities all over India. The result for the same will be declared by July 10, 2023.

NEST examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

How to Download NEST 2023 Admit Card

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to access and download the NEST admit card 2023.

Visit the official website at nestexam.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download of admit card".

Key in your application number or login ID and password.

Submit details and the NEST 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned on the admit card PDF and download it.

Take a printout of the NEST hall ticket for future reference.

Direct Link: NEST 2023 Admit Card