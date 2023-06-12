JEECUP 2023: Registration last date extended till June 15; Apply soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP Registrations 2023 deadline extended

JEECUP 2023 Application Form: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has further extended the application last date for UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2023 till June 15. Aspirants can apply for the JEECUP 2023 examination through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh JEE (P) 2023 exam is scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 6 for various groups.

UP JEE Polytechnic entrance exam is being held for candidates seeking admission to polytechnic and post-diploma in industrial safety courses offered by various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh state. The registration fee for general category and OBC candidates is Rs 300 and for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates, it is Rs 200.

The candidates applying for the Uttar Pradesh JEE (P) 2023 should be above 14 years of age on or before July 1. As per the official information brochure, aspirants are allowed to apply in maximum three groups, one in group- A, one in Group- E1 or E2 and one in rest other groups- B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to fill the application form

Candidates can follow the step-by guide given here to fill the UP JEE (Polytechnic) Application Form 2023.