JEECUP 2023 Registration last date extended till May 15; Check latest updates

JEECUP 2023 Application Form: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the application last date for UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2023. Aspiring candidates can now apply for the JEECUP 2023 examination for admission to polytechnic and post-diploma in industrial safety courses through the official website till jeecup.admissions.nic.in till May 15, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh JEE (P) 2023 exam is scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 6 for various groups. The registration fee for general category and OBC candidates is Rs 300 and for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes candidates, it is Rs 200. UPJEE(P) is held for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates should be above 14 years of age on or before July 1. Applicants are allowed to apply in maximum three groups, one in group- A, one in Group- E1 or E2 and one in rest other groups- B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7 and K8.

JEECUP 2023 Exam Details

The UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam is scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 5, 2023. The Council will conduct the entrance examination online in computer based test (CBT) format. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. Aspirants will be awarded four marks (+4) for each correct response, while one mark (-1) will be deducted for each incorrect response. Candidates will have to report two hours before the commencement of the exam.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to fill the application form

Candidates can follow the step-by guide given here to fill the UP JEE (Polytechnic) Application Form 2023.