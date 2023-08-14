NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 registration ends today; Choice filling, locking available till tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 registration closes today

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) today, August 14. The second round of registration for NEET UG counselling is hosted on the official website-- mcc.nic.in till 12 Noon. Candidates who have completed their registrations will be able to pay the fee till 8 PM today.

According to MCC NEET UG counselling schedule, candidates can fill in the choices and lock their preferences in the order of preference till 11:55 PM on August 15. The MCC will conduct the seat allotment process from August 16 to 17 and the round 2 allotment result will be declared on August 18, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Fee

Aspirants from the general category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, while SC, ST, OBC and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

The NEET UG counselling process is being held for candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing courses offered by the all India quota (AIQ) and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 choice filling and locking begins, seat allotment on August 18

NEET UG counselling 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of mcc at mcc.nic.in Click on the 'NEET UG counselling 2023 registration' link under the UG Medical tab Fill in the application form as instructed and upload the required documents Select the desired colleges and courses based on your preferences Verify details provided in the registration portal Download and save the confirmation page after the final submission.

Direct Link: NEET UG counselling 2023 application form