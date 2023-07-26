NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Choice filling, locking ends at mcc.nic.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 registration

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG counselling 2023 choice Filling and locking process today, July 26. Candidates registered for the AIQ counselling process can fill in the choices and lock their preferences through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till 11:55 PM. The final choice-locking process will be conducted from 3 PM to 11:55 PM, today.

Candidates registering for the MCC NEET Counselling must fill in the choices in the order of preference. Once the choice is filled in, candidates can modify the same before locking it, however, once locked cannot be modified choices. "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC said in a statement.

MCC will publish the NEET UG round 1 allotment list on July 29, 2023. Candidates who will get a seat in the first allotment list will have to accept the allocation online and report at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4. MCC is conducting the NEET UG counselling for 15 percent AIQ seats for candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes offered by various universities, medical institutions, Medical Council of India, State and Central Governments.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date