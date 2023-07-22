Saturday, July 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling, locking against round 1 begins today

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling, locking against round 1 begins today

Candidates appearing in the MCC NEET Counselling can fill in the choices and lock their preferences through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till July 26.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2023 13:33 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023, MCC NET UG
Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice filling begins

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the choice filling and locking against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 round 1 counselling today, July 22. Candidates appearing in the MCC NEET Counselling can fill in the choices and lock their preferences through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till July 26. The first allotment list will be published on July 29, 2023.

Candidates who will be satisfied with the seat allotment will have to accept the allocation online and report at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. According to the NEET UG Counselling 2023 information brochure, candidates can fill in as many choices as they wish, however, the choices should be in order of candidates’ preference.

The NEET UG 2023 counselling for 15 percent AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. In each round candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options after completing the registration process.

ALSO READ | NEET UG counselling 2023: Registration link activated at mcc.nic.in, check government colleges, seat matrix

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date

Event

Dates

NEET UG Round 1 registration, fee payment

July 20 to July 25 (upto 12 noon)

Choice filling, Locking

July 22 to July 26 (upto 11:50 PM)

Choice-locking from 3 PM to 11:55 PM of July 26

Processing of seat allotment

July 27 to July 28

NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result

July 29

Uploading of documents by candidates on portal

July 30

Reporting to the allotted institute

July 31 to August 4

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News