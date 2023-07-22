NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling, locking against round 1 begins today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice filling begins

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the choice filling and locking against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 round 1 counselling today, July 22. Candidates appearing in the MCC NEET Counselling can fill in the choices and lock their preferences through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till July 26. The first allotment list will be published on July 29, 2023.

Candidates who will be satisfied with the seat allotment will have to accept the allocation online and report at the allotted colleges between July 31 and August 4, 2023. According to the NEET UG Counselling 2023 information brochure, candidates can fill in as many choices as they wish, however, the choices should be in order of candidates’ preference.

The NEET UG 2023 counselling for 15 percent AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. In each round candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options after completing the registration process.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Date