NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 fresh registration begins, check new timetable

NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the fresh registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round three today, September 22. Medical candidates who are willing to appear in the NEET PG round 3 counselling can register themselves online at the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. According to the fresh schedule released by the medical committee, the last date to register for the counselling process is September 25, up to noon.

Candidates should note that the registration/payment window will be available from September 22 to 25. The window for choice filling will begin on September 22 and conclude on September 25. The seat allotment processing will take place between September 26 and 27. The results for the round 3 seat allotment will be out on September 8.

NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 registration: Who can apply?

Candidates registering for the first time for the NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 will have to pay the registration fee. All those who have resigned from round 2 will have to fill fresh choices with full payment of fees. Candidates who registered in round two and exited with forfeiture of fees without joining can register again with fresh payment of fees.

Candidates who registered but were not allotted a seat in rounds one and two need not register again. Candidates should note that uploading essential certificates to the MCC website is mandatory after the announcement of the results. The candidates will have to appear for the physical report at the allotted medical college after the third round with original documents.

On September 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to appear in counselling to zero across all categories. After that, the new schedule for the registration process was issued by the Medical Counselling Committee, which can be downloaded or checked directly by clicking on the above link.