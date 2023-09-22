NEET MDS revised cut off 2023 released after reduction in qualifying criteria, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET MDS revised cut off 2023 out on natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS revised Cut off 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the cut off score of NEET MDS 2023 after reduction in qualifying criteria. Candidates can check the notice in this regard on the official website of NATBOARD, atboard.edu.in.

The official notice reads, 'In accordance with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India letter No. V. 12025/14/2023-DE dated 21st September 2023, the minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered [in pursuance of the 2nd Proviso in clause 7 (1) of DCI’s Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018] for NEET-MDS 2023. Previously, the minimum qualifying cut off for MDS for general category was 272 which have now reduced to 168. Candidates can check categorywise NEET MDS revised cut off in the provided table.

Category Minimum qualifying criteria according to the official notification Cut off Score according to information bulletin Revised minimum qualifying criteria Revised cut off marks General Category (UR/EWS) 50 percentile 272 18.193 168 UR-PwBD 45 percentile 255 13.193 149 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40 percentile 238 8.193 125

The result of NEET MDS 2023 was declared on March 10, 2023. According to the official notice, there will be no change in the NEET MDS 2023 rank released on March 10. The candidates will be able to check more details on the official website of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and concerned State Counselling Authorities for latest updates Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and concerned State Counselling Authorities for latest updates.