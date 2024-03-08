NEET MDS 2024 registration window to reopen tomorrow, internship deadline date extended

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET MDS 2024 Re-Registration opens tomorrow, March 8.

NEET MDS 2024: National Board of Examinations (NBE) will reopen the registration window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental (NEET-MDS 2024). According to the latest notice released by NATBOARD, the internship deadline has been extended till June 30, 2024. All those who will complete their internship between April 1 and June 30 can apply online. The registration window for NEET-MDS 2024 will remain available from 9th March 2024 (10 AM onwards) to 11th March 2024 (till 11:55 PM). The registration form can be accessed through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates are advised to choose their preferred state for taking the examination. NBEMS shall allocate them the test city within the state chosen or in a nearby state as per availability only.

The official notice reads, 'Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India vide its letter no. V.12025/158/2022-DE dated 07.03.2024, the cut-off date for completion of internship has been extended to 30th June 2024 for eligibility for NEET-MDS 2024.

No edit facility will be available

According to the notice, there will be no edit facility will be available for the candidates who will submit their application forms during the aforesaid online registration window. Candidates are advised to exercise caution while filling in their applications to avoid any errors as there shall be no opportunity later to edit/modify/change any information submitted.

What is the exam date for NEET MDS 2024?

According to the notice, the entrance exam for NEET MDS 2024 will be conducted on March 18. The admit cards for the same shall be available from March 15 on the official website. Candidates can download NEET MDS 2024 admit cards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page.