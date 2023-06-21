Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 merit list released on 11thadmission.org.in, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : SCHOOL EDUCATION & SPORTS DEPARTMENT WEB FYJC Admission Merit List 2023 out on 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 merit list: The Maharashtra First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) merit list has been released today, June 21. Candidates who applied for the FYJC admission process can check the Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 allotment list online at 11thadmission.org.in.

According to the official revised schedule, candidates can confirm their admissions and upload their documents latest by June 24, 2023. The allotment list has been published today for all regions including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune, and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations.

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of FYJC admission 2022 - 11thadmission.org.in Click on the region you applied for Fill in the basic details and submit FYJC admission list will appear on the screen

Direct link to download Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 merit list

Direct link to download Maharashtra FYJC admission 2023 merit list (Pune)

Nagpur FYJC Allotment 2023

Nashik FYJC Allotment list 2023

Amravati FYJC allotment list 2023

FYJC allotment list 2023: Essential document details

SSC Result 2023 mark sheet Photo Identity such as Aadhar, Voter ID, passport, etc Cast Certificate such as SC, ST, OBC, SBC, and VJ/NT students Disability Certificate if any EWS Eligibility Certificate, if applicable Noncreamy layer certificate of VJ/NT, SEBC and OBC Special reservation certificate for students having special reservations.

FYJC Admission 2023 Important Dates