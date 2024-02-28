MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 anytime on cetcell.mahacet.org, check time, exam date, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 link

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to conduct the common entrance exam for admission to MBA programs. According to the timeline shared by the exam authority, the admit cards for MAH MBA CET 2024 are expected to be out today, February 28. The candidates can download their call letters from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, once released.

Recently, the exam authority has revised the common entrance exam schedule. According to the revised schedule, the MAH MBA CET 2024 will be conducted on March 9, 10, and 11, 2024 at various exam centers. The candidates will be able to download their call letters using credentials on the login website.

How to download MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click on the admit card for MAH MBA CET 2024'

It will redirect you to the new window where you need to enter the registered email id, and password

MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 and save it for future reference

If any candidate faces difficulty while downloading MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024, they are advised to immediately contact the exam authority and rectify the error. Candidates are required to carry MAH MBA CET Admit Card 2024 on the day of the exam centre for verification purposes. Also, the candidates are advised to carry a valid identity proof along with the identity card on the day of the exam.

It is expected that around 1.40 lakh students will appear in the said exam. Around 330 colleges accept MAH CET scores to offer admission into MBA programme such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, College of Engineering, Pune, MET Institute of Management, Mumbai etc.

Exam Pattern

MAH MBA CET 2024 exam is an objective type test which will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The exam consists of 200 questions. The exam will be conducted to check the candidate's general aptitude.