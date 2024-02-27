MAH MBA CET 2024 new exam dates announced at mahacet.org, admit cards soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MAH MBA CET 2024 new exam dates announced

MAH MBA CET 2024 exam dates: Maharashtra State CET Cell has changed the exam schedule for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2024 for admission to MBA/MMS courses. According to the official notice, the exam will be conducted on March 9, 10, and 11 at various exam centres within and outside Maharashtra. Earlier, the entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 9 and 10.

The decision to change the exam schedule has been taken because of the number of applications received for the MAH MBA CET 2024 exam. The exam authority has decided to increase the exam till March 11, 2024.

The official notice reads, 'In view of the increased number of candidates who have applied for the said Common Entrance Test, all the concerned candidates and parents should note that the MBA/MMS CET 2024 Common Entrance Test will be conducted on March 09, 10 and 11, 2024 at examination centers outside Maharashtra and Maharashtra'.

When will MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 be out?

It is expected that the exam authority will soon release the admit card. candidates who registered for the entrance exam will be able to download the MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 from the official website of MAHCET, mahacet.org. To download the call letters, candidates can use their login credentials such as registration number, date and other details. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download MAH MBA CET admit card 2024.

How to download MAH MBA CET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, mahacet.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MAH MBA CET admit card 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration ID, password

MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 for future reference

Details on MAH MBA CET admit card 2024

Once the MAH MBA CET admit card 2024 are out, the candidates will be able to check the following details on their call letters.

- Candidates' name

-Roll Number

-Signature

-Photograph

-Exam Date

-Slot

-Reporting time

-Exam Centre Venue

-Exam day guidelines