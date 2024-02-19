MAH CET LLB 2024: Registration last date for 3 year, 5 year course extended by next month, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MAH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Registration deadline extended

MAH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date to register for the MAH CET LLB 2024 (Five and three- year programmes) yet again. Earlier, the online application process was to end on February 18 but it has now been extended to March 18. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official notice, the entrance exam for the five-year programme will be conducted on May 3, while the exam for the three-year LLB programme will be conducted on March 12 and 13. The exam will be conducted for two hours and has negative markings.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have a graduation degree with at least 45 per cent. The candidates from the Other Backward Class category, need to have at least 42 per cent marks in class 12, while SC/ST, need to obtain 49 per cent marks. However, candidates taking the class 12 exam are eligible to apply for MAH CET Law 2024.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

Select MAH LLB 3 years CET 2023 tab

Click on the registeration link

Generate login credientials

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the documents, pay an application fee

Take a pritnout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to an unreserved category, are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800 at the time of registration. However, the students falling under reserved categories in Maharashtra are required to pay Rs. 400 as an application fee.

Exam Pattern for MAH CET