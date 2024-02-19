MAH CET LLB 2024: Registration last date for 3 year, 5 year course extended by next month, check new schedule
MAH CET LLB 2024: Registration last date for 3 year, 5 year course extended by next month, check new schedule
MAH CET 3-Year and 5-year LLB 2024 course registration deadline has been extended again. Candidates who have yet to apply for the three-year programme courses can do so before the closure of the application window. Check exam date, how to apply, application fee, and other details.
MAH CET 3 Year LLB 2024 Registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date to register for the MAH CET LLB 2024 (Five and three- year programmes) yet again. Earlier, the online application process was to end on February 18 but it has now been extended to March 18. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the official notice, the entrance exam for the five-year programme will be conducted on May 3, while the exam for the three-year LLB programme will be conducted on March 12 and 13. The exam will be conducted for two hours and has negative markings.
Eligibility Criteria
The candidates should have a graduation degree with at least 45 per cent. The candidates from the Other Backward Class category, need to have at least 42 per cent marks in class 12, while SC/ST, need to obtain 49 per cent marks. However, candidates taking the class 12 exam are eligible to apply for MAH CET Law 2024.
How to apply?
Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org
Select MAH LLB 3 years CET 2023 tab
Click on the registeration link
Generate login credientials
Fill out the application form carefully
Upload the documents, pay an application fee
Take a pritnout of the confirmation page for future reference
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to an unreserved category, are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 800 at the time of registration. However, the students falling under reserved categories in Maharashtra are required to pay Rs. 400 as an application fee.
MH CET 2024 exam will be an online based exam, which will be of 120 minutes. There will be a total of 150 questions in the exam carrying 150 marks. The exam will cover questions from Legal Aptitude & Legal Reasoning, GK & Current Affairs, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, English, and Maths. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.