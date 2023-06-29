Kerala Plus one admission 2023: Final Seat allotment list to be out on July 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV third allotment plus one 2023 link kerala to be uploaded soon

Kerala Plus One admission 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will release the third and final allotment list of the Kerala Plus One admission to be announced on July 1, 2023. The list will be uploaded on the official website of hscap.kerala.gov.in for the 2023-24 academic session at 10 am.

Students who are willing to take admission to Kerala Plus One can check the application status online at the official website of HSCAP - hscap.kearla.gov.in. According to this admission procedure, a total of 3,03,409 merit seats will be filled.

The exam authority will upload the sports quota allotment list on the same day. The final allotment list will be conducted from July 1 to July 14 between 10 am and 4 pm. Sports quota admissions will start from July 1, 2023 to July 3, 2023. Candidates will be able to download Kerala Plus one admission 2023 Final Seat allotment list followed by the easy steps given below.

Kerala Plus one admission 2023: How to download final Seat allotment list?

Visit the official website of HSCAP - hscap.kerala.gov.in Enter your application number, and other details Kerala Plus one admission 2023 final allotment list will appear on the screen Candidates can download Kerala Plus one admission 2023 Final Seat allotment list for future reference

Earlier, the first allotment list was released on June 19 and the second allotment list was out on June 26, 2023.