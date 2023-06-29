Thursday, June 29, 2023
     
  5. TS ICET result 2023 out on icet.tsche.ac.in, check how to download

TS ICET result 2023 out on icet.tsche.ac.in, check how to download

TS ICET result 2023 has been released by the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test. Check how to download it.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2023 16:19 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV TS ICET result 2023 has been released on icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET result 2023: Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, Telangana ICET Results 2023 has been released today, June 29, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download TS ICET result 2023 by accessing the official website of icet.tsche.ac.in.

In order to download Kakatiya University TS ICET 2023 answer key, candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. Candidates can download TS ICET result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. 

ALSO READ |  CUET UG answer key 2023 download link activated on nta.ac.in, check here

TS ICET result 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the official website of icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on 'download rank card'
  • Put your details including application number, hall ticket, date of birth, and click on the submit button
  • TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save TS ICET Result 2023 for future reference

TS ICET result 2023 direct download link

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration starts on tseamcet.nic.in, check schedule, how to apply

Students who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to participate in the admission procedure to MCA and MBA courses in Telangana. To appear in the counseling procedure, the candidate must obtain the minimum passing marks. For general category candidates, the minimum passing marks are required 25% or 50 out of 200 in the rank card. However, there are no specific cut-off marks required for reserved category candidates, and they qualify for counselling regardless of their marks. Candidates can download the TS ICET result 2023 by clicking on the above link. 

TS ICET 2023 exam was held on May 26 and 27, 2023. The morning shift was conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the afternoon shift was conducted from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Prior to this, the institution had made the ICET 2023 answer key and response key available on June 5, 2023, and candidates were allowed to submit representations up until June 8, 2023. 

 

 

