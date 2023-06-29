TS ICET result 2023 to be out today at icet.tsche.ac.in, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS ICET result 2023 today on icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET result 2023 date and time: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result 2023 today, June 29. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in by 3:30 PM. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their Manabadi TS ICET 2023 exam result by entering their credentials on the login page.

To qualify for the TS ICET 2023, a candidate will require to secure a minimum of 25 percent marks or 50 points out of a total of 200 points. However, there are no specific minimum marks criteria for unreserved (SC/ST) candidates.

TS ICET result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS ICET result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter hall ticket, and date of birth TS ICET result 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen Download TS ICET result 2023 and save it for future reference

TS ICET 2023 exam was held on May 26 and 27, 2023 with two sessions held each day. The morning shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 PM whereas the afternon shift was held between 2.30 PM to PM. Previously, the university had released the ICET 2023 answer key on June 5, 2023 along with the response key and the candidates were eligible to submit representations latest by June 8, 2023.