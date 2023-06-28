Telangana TS ICET Result 2023 Tomorrow; Know when, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana TS ICET Result 2023 tomorrow at 3:30 PM

TS ICET Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) result 2023 tomorrow, June 28. Candidates who have appeared for the TS ICET 2023 exam can check their result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in by 3:30 PM, tomorrow.

According to the reports, the Council will also release the TS ICET 2023 final answer key along with the scorecard. The TS ICET result was initially scheduled to be declared on June 20, 2023. The Telangana State ICET examination was conducted on May 26 and May 27, 2023, in two sessions - in the morning from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

How to Check TS ICET Result 2023

Visit the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in Click on the link that reads, 'TS ICET result 2023' Next, key in your credentials and click on the submit button TS ICET result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference.

TS ICET examination is being held for candidates seeking admission into various courses including Master of Business Administration, and Master of Computer Applications offered by universities in the State of Telangana. Aspirants are required to secure at least 25 percent marks to qualify the TS ICET exam, whereas there are no specific minimum marks for SC/ST candidates.

