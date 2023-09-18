Kerala Board exam 2024 dates OUT for class 10, 12; check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Kerala Board exam 2024 dates for class 10 and 12 announced, check date, time and other details here.

Kerala Board exam 2024 date, Kerala Board exam 2024 dates for classes 10 and 12: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, has announced the exam dates for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary Examination (HSC). According to the schedule, the board exams for SSLC will be conducted on March 4, while the plus two board exam 2024 will be conducted on March 1.

The education department said that the draft state curriculum framework will be launched on September 21. According to the exam timings, the exam for Kerala Class 10 2024 will be conducted between 9.30 AM and 11.15 AM and 9.30 AM and 12.15 PM for different subjects, while the practical exam evaluation is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2024.

On the other side, the exams for class 12 students, the exam without practicals, will be conducted between 9.30 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. with a cool-down time of 15 minutes, while the exam for the subjects with practicals for biology and music will be conducted between 9.30 a.m. and 11.45 a.m Students appearing in biology and music should note that the timings will be between 9.30 am and 11.55 am.

According to the board statement, the Kerala HSE practical exam evaluation will start on January 22, 2024. Moreover, the Kerala plus two model exam 2023 will be conducted between February 15 and 21 in two sessions: morning and afternoon. The Kerala SSLC model exams 2024 are scheduled to be conducted between February 19 and 23.