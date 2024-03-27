Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
KEAM 2024 registration: Check eligibility, how to apply, and other details

KEAM 2024 registration procedure has been started at the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala. Candidates who are fulfilling the eligibility criteria conditions can submit applications online at the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Check exam date, how to apply.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2024 18:30 IST
Image Source : FILE KEAM 2024 registration link is accessible on the official website.

KEAM 2024 registration: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has started the online registration procedure for the Kerala Engineering Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024. Candidates can submit their application forms on the official website of CEE, Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is April 17. The candidates will be allowed to submit the supporting documents by April 24. 

Who is eligible?

For admission to MBBS, BDS courses: Candidates who have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English individually at the

Higher Secondary examination of the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or examinations recognised equivalent.

For admission to BAMS/ BHMS courses: Candidates who have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English individually at the Higher Secondary examination of the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or examinations recognised equivalent.

For admission to BSMS courses: Candidates who have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English individually at the Higher Secondary examination of the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or examinations
recognised equivalent.

For admission to BUMS course: Candidates who have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English individually at the Higher Secondary Examination of the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or examinations recognised equivalent.

For admission to B.Sc. (Hons) Climate Change & Environmental Science: Candidates who have passed in the subjects Physics, Chemistry and Biology at the
Higher Secondary examination of the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala or examinations recognized equivalent thereto, with 50% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology put together are eligible. Candidates should have studied Mathematics as a subject at the +2 level.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of CEE Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the 'KEAM 2024 registration link'  
  • Complete the necessary fields and sign up.
  • After that, go in to your account and complete the application.
  • After completing the application fee payment, click "Submit."
  • Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

Application Fee

Applicants who wish to apply for Engineering only, B.Pharm only, or both must pay Rs. 875, if they fall under the general category, and Rs. 375, if they fall under the SC category. The application fee is Rs. 625 for general applicants and Rs. 250 for SC applicants for Architecture only, Medical & Allied only, or both. Rs. 1125 for general candidates and Rs. 500 for SC candidates for all courses. Candidates who are ST are not required to pay a fee. Candidates can visit CEE Kerala's official website for further information.

