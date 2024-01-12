JNU Ph.D. merit list 2023 out at jnuee.jnu.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNU Ph.D. merit list 2023 out

JNU Ph.D. merit list 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the merit list for PhD admissions 2023. The list has been released for both PhD through JRF and the entrance exam JNUEE 2023. Students who applied for the doctorate program can download the merit list through the official website. The admission process will end on January 13. Students are advised to complete the registration procedure before the deadline. Earlier, the release date of the first allotment list was planned for January 6 but has been revised to January 11.

What after merit list?

The students are required to make a payment of the application fee with blocking of seats on the first list will continue till January 13. The Physical verification of admissions and registration of selected candidates from the first list will be done between January 17 and 18. After completion of the first merit list admission procedure, the second merit list will be published on January 18. The students will be allowed for pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with the blocking of seats for the second list will be between January 18 and 19. The university will complete the physical verification of admission of selected candidates from the second list on January 22.

Direct link to check JNU Ph.D. merit list 2023

The university will release the third/final list after the registration process on January 22. After that, the students will be allowed for pre-enrollment registration along with fees by January 29 and 30. The window for Physical verification of admission/registration will be available till February 1, 2024. The last date for the admission and registration process is finalized for February 9.