JNU PG admission 2023: Round 1 merit list to be released tomorrow at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check details

JNU PG admission 2023, JNU PG admission 2023 round one merit list: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is all set to release the first round merit list for admission to various post graduate programs. Accoding to the official schedule, the varsity will release the inaugural merit list for its postgraduate (PG) degree admissions on August 17. Candidates will be able to download JNU PG first merit list 2023 through the official website of JNU, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

After the release of the merit list, the varsity will start the pre-enrollment process and the candidates who will be satisfied with their allocation will be able to submit application fees by August 21.

JNU PG admission 2023 First merit: How to download?

Visit the official website of JNU, jnuee.jnu.ac.in Click on the JNU PG merit list Enter your login details such as application number, password and click on the submit button JNU PG admission 2023 merit list will appear on the screen Check and save JNU PG admission 2023 first merit list for future reference

JNU PG admission 2023: When will second merit list be released?

The university will release the second list for supernumerary seat admissions on August 25, according to the latest notice released by JNU. The pre-enrollment process will be started on the same day based on the second merit list. Candidates will have to remit fee for blocking allocated seats under the second merit list and supernumerary quota by August 28. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.