Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. JEECUP 2024: Registration deadline extended, check new schedule

JEECUP 2024: Registration deadline extended, check new schedule

JEECUP 2024 Registration deadline has been extended. Candidates preparing to appear in the Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic Entrance Exam 2024 can check the new registration schedule, exam date and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 16:07 IST
JEECUP 2024 Registration deadline extended
Image Source : PIXABAY JEECUP 2024 Registration deadline extended

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so at the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of the online application is May 10. The official notice reads, 'The last date of online application form filling has been extended till 10/05/2024. So all willing candidates must fill out their application form in time. This is the last opportunity to fill out the application form.'

How to register for JEECUP 2024?

  • Visit the official website of UPJEE, jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the 'registration' tab
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the application forms
  • Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit
  • Download and save JEECUP 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

JEECUP 2024 registration link

Documents Required

  • Signature
  • Colour Photograph
  • Class 10th mark sheet
  • Caste certificate
  • PWD certificate

JEECUP 2024 application fee

  • General/ OBC candidates: Rs 300/-
  • SC/ ST candidates: Rs 200/-

JEECUP 2024 Exam Date

The Joint Entrance Examination exam dates will be soon announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from  March 16, 2024, to March 22, 2024, which is now postponed due to administrative reasons. The admit cards for the same will be released tentatively in May 2024.

What are courses offered after qualifying JEECUP?

After qualifying for the UP JEE exam, qualifying students can get admission into various engineering, technology and management diploma courses. All these courses have been classified into different groups for the convenience of eligibility. These courses are:- 

 

  • Group A: Diploma in Engineering & Technology
  • Group B: Agriculture Engineering
  • Group C: Home Science Fashion Design, and Textile Design and Engineering.
  • Group D: Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice.
  • Group D: Library & Information Science.
  • Group E: Diploma in Pharmacy
  • Group F: Post Graduate in Biotechnology
  • Group G: Post Graduate Diploma Courses.
  • Group H: Diploma in Hotel Management
  • Group I: Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering
  • Group J: Post Diploma in Information Technology
  • Lateral Entry (Engineering and Technology Diploma Course)
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement