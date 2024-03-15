JEECUP 2024: Registration deadline extended, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY JEECUP 2024 Registration deadline extended

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so at the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of the online application is May 10. The official notice reads, 'The last date of online application form filling has been extended till 10/05/2024. So all willing candidates must fill out their application form in time. This is the last opportunity to fill out the application form.'

How to register for JEECUP 2024?

Visit the official website of UPJEE, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the 'registration' tab

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application forms

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and submit

Download and save JEECUP 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

JEECUP 2024 registration link

Documents Required

Signature

Colour Photograph

Class 10th mark sheet

Caste certificate

PWD certificate

JEECUP 2024 application fee

General/ OBC candidates: Rs 300/-

SC/ ST candidates: Rs 200/-

JEECUP 2024 Exam Date

The Joint Entrance Examination exam dates will be soon announced by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from March 16, 2024, to March 22, 2024, which is now postponed due to administrative reasons. The admit cards for the same will be released tentatively in May 2024.

What are courses offered after qualifying JEECUP?

After qualifying for the UP JEE exam, qualifying students can get admission into various engineering, technology and management diploma courses. All these courses have been classified into different groups for the convenience of eligibility. These courses are:-