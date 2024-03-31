JEE Main 2024 admit card for session 2 expected tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 is likely to be released tomorrow, March 31.

JEE Main 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Candidates will be able to download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, once out. In order to download the JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2024, candidates are advised to keep their application number, and date of birth handy. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How to download JEE Main Session 2 admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024' flashing on homepage

Enter your details such as application number, password and click on 'submit'

JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download JEE Main session 2 admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

JEE Main session 2 exam and admit card date

JEE Main session 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 for papers 1 and 2. The exams will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm. The testing agency has already uploaded the JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip on March 28. According to the media reports, the admit cards for JEE Main 2024 session exam are expected to be released tomorrow, April 1. Once the admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download their call letters using roll number, date of birth etc. on the login page. Candidates are advised to read all the information provided on the admit cards to avoid the last minute hassle. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

