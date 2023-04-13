IPMAT 2023 Application Form correction link active; Steps to edit

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY IPMAT 2023 application correction link active

IPMAT 2023 Application Correction: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak has activated the correction link for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023 application form today, April 13. Candidates who have registered for the exam can edit the IPMAT 2023 application form through the official website-- iimrohtak.ac.in till April 17 (11:55 PM).

Aspirants are suggested to make changes in their application form carefully as Institute has allowed them to edit the IPMAT 2023 application form only once during the correction window period. Candidates can access the IPMAT 2023 correction window by logging in with their registration number and password.

IPMAT 2023: Important dates

Particulars Dates IPMAT 2023 Application Form correction April 13 to 17, 2023 IPMAT 2023 Exam date May 20, 2023 (9 AM) Online personal interview schedule release date 1st week of June 2023 Online personal interview date 2nd week of June 2023 IPMAT 2023 selection list 1st week of July 2023 IIM Academic session begins 1st week of August 2023

ALSO READ | JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 15 exam OUT; Download link here

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2023 Application correction window opens; Make changes till April 14

IPMAT 2023: Steps to edit application form

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to make corrections to the IPMAT 2023 application form.