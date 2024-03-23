IIT JAM 2024 Topper List out on jam.iitm.ac.in, check AIR holder names and scores

Follow us on Image Source : JAM IIT JAM 2024 Topper List out

IIT JAM 2024 Topper List: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has released the topper list of the Joint Admission Test 2024, on its official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. The list includes the names of all India rankers who have secured the highest scores and rank numbers across different papers.

IIT JAM 2024 exam was conducted on February 11 at various exam centres across the country. The final answer keys for the same were announced on March 20 and the results for the same were announced on the same day. All those who have yet not checked their results can do so by visiting the official website of IIT JAM, jam.iitm.ac.in.

The institute has shared the list of toppers including their name names, and raw marks. Candidates can go through IIT JAM 2024 toppers list mentioned in the table. IIT JAM AIR 1 2024 topper is Bishwayan Ghosh from the mathematical statistics course. He scored 93.3 percent in the IIT JAM 2023, this year.

ASLO READ | IIT JAM 2024 Results and final answer keys direct link

IIT JAM 2024 Toppers: Check all India Rank holder list

Test Papers and Codes Name of the Candidate Raw Marks (out of 100) Biotechnology (BT) Siddhant Bhardwaj 90 Chemistry (CY) Saurabh Kumar 91.67 Economics (EN) Mihir Dev Chaudhary 70 Geology (GG) Farheen Naaz 85.33 Mathematics (MA) Sarthak Sethi 57.33 Mathematical Statistics (MS) Bishwayan Ghosh 93.33 Physics (PH) Indurekha Kundu 84.33

When will counselling procedure for the new academic year be started?

The counselling session for the new acadmic year of IIT JAM 2024 will be started on April 10th.

What is the procedure for IIT JAM 2024 counselling?

IIT JAM 2024 counselling will be conducted in four phases, with the possibility of additional rounds if seats remain vacant. During this procedure, candidates will have to choose one option out of three options.i.e. Accept and freeze, accept with an upgrade, and Reject and Quit.