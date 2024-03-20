Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
  5. IIT JAM 2024: Results and final answer keys released at jam.iitm.ac.in, check direct link

IIT JAM Result 2024 result and final answer keys have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the IIT JAM 2024 exam results can download it from the official website using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 13:37 IST
IIT JAM 2024 Results and final answer keys are available on
Image Source : INDIA TV IIT JAM 2024 Results and final answer keys are available on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

IIT JAM Result 2024 result and final answer keys: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the final results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their final results, along with the final answer keys from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The institute has also uploaded the JAM final answer keys along with the results. The exams were conducted on February 11. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download IIT JAM 2024 results. Candidates can also directly access the result link by scrolling down.

How to download IIT JAM Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Candidates can view final marks on JOAPS portal
  • IT will be redirected to the JOAPS portal
  • Enter your login details and submit
  • IIT JAM 2024 final result will appear on the screen
  • Download IIT JAM 2024 final result for future reference
