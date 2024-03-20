IIT JAM 2024: Results and final answer keys released at jam.iitm.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT JAM 2024 Results and final answer keys are available on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

IIT JAM Result 2024 result and final answer keys: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the final results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their final results, along with the final answer keys from the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The institute has also uploaded the JAM final answer keys along with the results. The exams were conducted on February 11. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps to download IIT JAM 2024 results. Candidates can also directly access the result link by scrolling down.

How to download IIT JAM Result 2024?