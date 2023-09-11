IGNOU July 2023 session: Last date extended for fresh admissions; details here

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OFFICIALIGNOU IGNOU July 2023 admission registration last date extended

IGNOU July 2023 session: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admission for July 2023 session for all programs for both online and Open and distance learning mode (ODL) by September 20. Now, all those who have yet not submitted applicatoins can do so at the website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Also, the university has extended the registration last date for previous semester candidates with a late fee. Students who wants to re-register can submit their applications at the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

It should be noted that the late fee for registration is set at Rs. 200 for both online and open and distance learning programmes. The applicants will have to submit the applications on or before September 20.

IGNOU July 2023 session: How to apply online?

Visit the official website of IGNOU, iop.ignouonline.ac.in

Click on the 'New Registration link'

It will take you to the login page where you need to fill out the details such as username, applicant's full name, address, password, mobile number, captcha and others

After successful registration, login using credientials and proceed with the application procedure

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button

Take a prinout of the IGNOU July 2023 session application form for future reference

IGNOU July 2023 session: Documents required

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

IGNOU July 2023 session: Application Fee

Candidates should note that a non refundable registeration fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy as under:

1. The full programme fee shall be refunded before confirmation of admission

2. Programme Fee paid shall be refunded after deduction of Rs.500/- after confirmation of admission within 15 days of confirmation of admission.

3. Programme Fee paid shall be refunded after deduction of Rs.1000/- after confirmation of admission within 16-90 days of confirmation of admission.

4. No refund shall be allowed after 90 days of confirmation of admission.

Direct link to apply online