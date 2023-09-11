NMC releases medical college list; check UG/PG vacant seat numbers, courses, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The list of colleges with total number of seats have been uploaded on the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in.

NMC Medical College Final List 2023-24: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a list of colleges with a total number of undergraduate and postgraduate seats after approval by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board in 2023–24. Candidates can download the NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023–24 from the official website, nmc.org.in.

The list includes the name of the college, state, course, type of application, and total number of vacant seats. Candidates can download the NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023–24 by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | UDFA demands reduction in NEET PG 2023 qualifying cut-off percentile; Know why

NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023–24: How to Download

Visit the official website of National Medical Commission, nmc.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023–24 for UGs and PGs

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check and download NMC Medical Colleges Final List 2023–24 for future reference

The official notice reads, 'Medical Commission recently reported that several forged or fake letters of permission have been issued to various colleges on behalf of Members or Presidents of MARB, whereas no such communications have been sent to the Colleges in this regard.'

Due to this, the commission has uploaded the list of colleges with a total number of seats for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes after aproval by MARB. It is clarified that this is these are the colleges approvals, LOPs or renewal given for this academic year, it added.

ALSO READ | UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result soon at upneet.gov.in