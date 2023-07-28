ICSI CSEET November 2023 session registration begins at icsi.edu, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CSEET November 2023 registration commences

ICSI CSEET November 2023 session registration: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the online registration process for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2023 session. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 15th October, 2023. The CSEET November 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 4, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below for registration.

ICSI CSEET November 2023 session: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary Exam or equivalent. All those who are have passed ICAI/ICMAI/Graduation/Post Graduation/ICAI Foundation are eligible to take direct admission in CS Executive programme.

ICSI CSEET November 2023 session: How to register?

Visit the official website at icsi.edu Click on the 'online services' Click on 'Register for CSEET' Tick the required boxes and move to “proceed to CSEET registration”. Click the button Fill out the basic details Upload required documents Preview application confirm application form after previewing Make payment On Successful Payment, You will be registered for CSEET

ICSI CSEET November 2023 session: List of documents required at the time of registration

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Admit Card/ Hall Ticket for 10+2 Examinations (if appearing)

10+2 Pass Certificate/ Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (for availing Fee Concession)

Identity proof(Adhar card/passport/voter ID /pan card/driving license/ration card)

ICSI CSEET November 2023 session: Important Instructions

While registering for the aforesaid exam, the candidates should note that all files should be present in one of the formats such as jpg, jpeg, png, gif, bmp,pdf. File more than 2 MBs will be accepted online while registring for the exam. Candidates should keep the file size of student photo between 20kb to 50kb and signature photo size should be between 10kb to 20kb.

Official Notification

Direct link to apply online