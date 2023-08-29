ICAR AIEEA PG Final Answer Key 2023 released, download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAR AIEEA PG Final Answer Key 2023 released

ICAR AIEEA PG final answer key 2023: The final answer keys for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can download ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD final answer key from the official website of ICAR - icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR has conducted the AIEEA PG 2023 and AICE JRF-SRF PhD 2023 exam from July 9 to July 14 in 144 examination centers located in 88 cities across the country. As many as 36,914 aspirants appeared for the entrance exam. The instotute has released the provisional answer key on August 4 and allowed candidates to raise objections against it till August 5.

The ICAR result was declared on August 21 and now the final answer key has been issued on the official website. A total of 27 questions have been dropped from the ICAR AIEEA PG, PhD final answer key. The examination was conducted for 20 subjects of postgraduate programmes and 72 subjects for admission to PG and doctoral programmes.

ICAR AIEEA PG Final Answer Key 2023: How to Download?