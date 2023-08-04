ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 answer key released at icar.nta.nic.in, raise objection till August 5

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD 2023 answer key challenge link active

ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2023: The answer keys for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) to postgraduate courses and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD) have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who took the exam can download ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023 from the official website of ICAR - icar.nta.nic.in using their application form number and date of birth.

AIEEA PG 2023 and AICE JRF-SRF PhD 2023 exam was held on July 9 in 144 examination centers located in 88 cities across the country. A total of 36,914 candidates appeared for the ICAR examination. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

The grievances raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the ICAR AIEEA PG result will be prepared and declared.

ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023' on the homepage

It will take you to the answer key download login

Enter your credentials and click on the submit button

ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023 for future reference.

Direct link to download ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2023