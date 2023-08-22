ICAR PG Result 2023 declared at icar.nta.nic.in, Download scorecard here

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ICAR PG Result 2023 declared

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) to postgraduate courses and All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) JRF or SRF (PhD). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download scorecard from the official website, icar.nta.nic.in using their application form number and date of birth.

AIEEA PG 2023 and AICE JRF-SRF PhD 2023 exam was conducted on July 9 in 144 examination centers located in 88 cities across the country. A total of 33,828 candidates appeared for the ICAR examination of which 24,948 appeared for PG and 8,880 apepared for PhD exams.

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2023: How to check?

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided here to access and download the ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard.

Visit the official website of ICAR at icar.nta.nic.in Select the desired link at, 'ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF or SRF (PhD) Result 2023' on the homepage It will take you to the new page where candidates have to key in their credentials Submit details and the ICAR Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save ICAR scorecard for future reference.

