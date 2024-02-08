HP TET Result 2023-24 announced at hpbose.org, 9,973 candidates qualified, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HP TET Result 2023-24 declared on hpbose.org.

HP TET Result 2023-24: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of the TET November 2023 examination. Candidates who appeared in the HP TET 2023-24 can download their results using their credentials on the login page, hpbose.org.

HPTET 2023-24 was conducted from November 26 to December 9 at various exam centres. The exam covered eight categories including language teacher, TGT arts, TGT non-medical, TGT medical, JBT, Shastri, and Urdu. Candidates can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download HP TET Result 2023-24?

Step 1: Visit HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the HP TET 2023 result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or application number at this stage.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print the HP TET 2023 result for your records after downloading it.

The statistics show that a total of 41,658 applicants applied for the exam, of whom 38,336 showed up for the exam and 3,322 did not show up on test day. 28,363 applicants were unsuccessful in the test, while 9,973 candidates were able to pass it.

In addition, HPBOSE stated in its announcement that candidates were asked to object to the provisional answer keys (HP TET Answer Keys) that were made available following the exam. After a review of objections, the final answer keys were prepared based on which the results were declared. Candidates who took the HP TET 2023-24 for a variety of posts, including JBT, LT, Non-Medical, Shastri, Arts, Medical, Punjabi, and Urdu, can check their status on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

About HP TET 2024:

It should be noted that the HP TET eligibility certificate is valid for the rest of one’s life. Those who have successfully qualified for the exam can download their certificates by visiting the website and downloading them.