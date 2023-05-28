HP TET 2023 Registration last date today; Direct link, How to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HP TET June 2023 registration ends today

HP TET Application Form 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will close the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2023 June session registrations today, May 28. Candidates who have not yet fill the HPTET application form 2023 can do so through the board website, hpbose.org till 11:59 PM today. The HPTET June 2023 examination will be held for TGT Arts, non-medical, medical, Shastri, LT,JBT, Punjabi, Urdu subjects.

HP TET 2023 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General and its Sub-Categories (except PHH) will have to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee. While the candidates belonging to OBC, ST, SC and Physical Handicapped(PHH) categories will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. The last date to submit the HP TET application form 2023 with late fees of Rs 300 is May 31, 2023.

As per the official notification, the Board will upload the HP TET Admit Card 2023 on its website four days before the commencement of the exams. Aspirants must ensure that they have entered accurate details while filling the HP TET application form. The candidate's name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth should be the same as mentioned in the secondary education board Class 10 certificate.

How to Fill HP TET 2023 Application Form?

Aspirants can fill the HP TET application form 2023 by following the steps given below.

Go to the official website, hpbose.org. Click on the 'TET-June 2023' link on the homepage. Read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill HP TET application form. Enter the basic details and generate login credentials. Re-login and fill the HP TET application form with academic details and upload documents. Pay the application fee and finally submit the Himachal Pradesh TET application form Download the confirmation page and print a copy for further reference.

