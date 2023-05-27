CCL Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 608 Trade, Fresher Apprentices; Steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Registration

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) has started the registration process for Trade, Fresher Apprentices Recruitment 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply for the CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 online through the official website-- centralcoalfields.in till June 18. The CCL is conducting the Trade Apprentice and Fresher Apprentice Recruitment 2023 to fill a total of 608 vacant posts in the organisation.

The candidate must have passed Class 10th, 12th exam and possess an ITI Diploma certificate to be eligible to apply for the recruitment process. The registrations were started on May 24 and will conclude on June 18, 2023.

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 536

Fresher Apprentice - 72

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 18 years

Trade Apprentice: Maximum age limit for unreserved (UR) candidates is 27 years and for reserved candidates is 32 years.

Fresher Apprentice: Maximum age limit for unreserved (UR) candidates is 22 years and for reserved candidates is 27 years.

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to fill the application forms for the CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CCL at centralcoalfields.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023' link.

Step 3: Thoroughly read the notification and proceed to fill the application form.

Step 4: Submit details and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application.

Step 6: Download the CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Application form and print a copy for future reference.