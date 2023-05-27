ISRO notifies 303 Scientist, Engineer vacancy; Apply at isro.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO Scientist, Engineer Recruitment 2023 registration begins

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has commenced the registrations for Scientist, Engineer-SC Recruitment 2023. Eligible aspirants can fill in the ISRO Scientist, Engineer Application Form 2023 online at the official website-- isro.gov.in till June 14. A total of 303 vacant posts is to be filled through this recruitment process.

The registrations for ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Recruitment 2023 started on May 25 and will end on June 14, 2023. The application fee for each application is Rs 250. The candidates who wish to apply for multiple posts have to separately pay the application fee of Rs 250 and the age limit of the candidate should be 28 years as on June 14, 2023.

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Recruitment 2023: Important dates

Start date of online application - May 25, 2023

Last date to fill the application form - June 14, 2023

Last date to submit application fee - June 16, 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 90 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 163 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 47 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 2 posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science) – Autonomous Body – PRL: 1 post

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE Final Result 2023: AIR 1 Ishita Kishore shares her success strategy; Quit job, failed prelims twice

ISRO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in

Click on the 'Careers' tab and select the 'ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Recruitment 2023' notification link

Thoroughly read the advertisement PDF and proceed to fill the online application form

Fill up the application form as instructed and upload your documents

Pay the application fee and finally submit the application form

Download the ISRO Scientist/ Engineer application form PDF and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins on 12,828 posts; Direct link, steps to apply

ISRO Scientist/ Engineer Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. The written test will be conducted tentatively at eleven venues including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram