Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. Haryana Schools Closed: Govt announces Janmashtami holiday on September 7 | Check official notice

Haryana Schools Closed: Govt announces Janmashtami holiday on September 7 | Check official notice

Earlier the government had notified Wednesday, September 6, 2023, as a festive holiday.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: September 05, 2023 19:30 IST
Haryana Schools Closed, Haryana School Holiday
Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana schools to be closed on September 7

The Haryana Government has declared September 7 as a gazetted holiday for all boards, educational and other institutions on the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami. Earlier the government had notified Wednesday, September 6, 2023, as a festive holiday.

Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary, Government of Haryana has announced the revised date for festive holiday through an official notification. Kaushal stated in the official notice that all schools, colleges and other educational institutions across the state to remain closed on September 7.

"It is hereby notified that Thursday, September 7 shall be observed as Gazetted Holiday in the Departments/ Boards/ Corporations, Educational and other Institutions under the Haryana Government on account of festival 'Janmashtami' instead of Wednesday, September 6..", reads an official statement.

The festival of Janmashtami is being observed in several states on September 6 or 7, 2023. In several states, schools will be closed on September 6 or 7. While, the schools in Bihar will remain closed tomorrow, September 6

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News