Haryana NMMSS admit card 2023 released at bseh.org.in, check how to download

Haryana NMMSS admit card 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the call letters for the national Means cum merit scholarship scheme November 2023 exam. Candidates who applied for the NMMSS 2023 exam can download their call letters using their student's name, father's name, and other details on the login page.

The national means cum merit scholarship scheme November 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How to download Haryana NMMSS admit card 2023?

Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

Click on the notification that reads, 'Haryana NMMSS admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your login details and click on 'submit' button

Haryana NMMSS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Haryana NMMSS admit card 2023 and save it for future reference



Details on Admit Card

Candidates can check their Name, Roll number/ registration number, Name of exam, Exam center details, Exam date and time, Reporting time and Instructions on their admit cards. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards through the official website if any discrepancy is found in the call letters, they may contact the exam authority immediately for the correction.

Those who will be selected for the scholarship programme will get Rs. 12,000/-. Class 9 to 12 students will be awarded with the scholarship. The students will required a document for taking the scholarship exams. The students are required to appear at the exam centre along with an original government identity proof. No student will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards.