GATE 2024 response sheet to be OUT today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Here's easy steps

GATE 2024 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) will release the Graduation Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2024) response sheet today, February 16. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download it from the official website of IISC, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Once the response sheet is out, the candidates can use it to calculate their probable score secured for admission to engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities courses offered by IITs, IISc.

The entrance exam for engineering courses or GATE 2024 was conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 at various exam centres across the country.

According to the official intimation, the institute will release the GATE 2024 answer key next Wednesday, February 21. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the GATE answers key. Based on the final answer keys, the institute will release the GATE 2024 results on the official website scheduled for March 16. The scorecards will be made available on March 23.

How to download GATE 2024 Response Sheet?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 Response Sheet'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

GATE 2024 Response Sheet will appear on the screen

Download GATE 2024 Response Sheet and save it for future reference

This year, IISc added a new paper on data science and artificial intelligence. For the first time, the institute conducted the GATE 2024 exam for 30 papers instead of 29 papers.

About the exam:

GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national engineering exam that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. The exam is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc).