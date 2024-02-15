GATE 2024 response sheet to be released tomorrow, Here's easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 response sheet tomorrow, February 16.

GATE 2024 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is all set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 response sheet tomorrow, February 16. Candidates who appeared in the GATE 2024 exam will be able to download response sheets from the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To download response sheets, candidates will have to enter their GATE login credentials including enrolment/email ID and password. This year, GATE 2024 was conducted on February 3,4,10, and 11, 2024 at various exam centres.

How to download GATE 2024 response Sheet?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Login to the candidates' portal using their enrolment ID, password, or email ID and password

After login, go to the 'view response' tab

GATE 2024 Response Sheet will appear on the screen

Download GATE 2024 response Sheet and save it for future reference

The GATE 2024 response sheet will contain the answers provided by the candidates during their exam. Candidates can estimate their marks by comparing the GATE 2024 response sheet with the official GATE 2024 answer key, which will be out on February 21. After the release of the GATE 2024 answer key, the candidates will have the opportunity to contest the provisional answer key within a specified timeframe. Following the review of the representations raised by the candidates, the exam authorities will release the final answer key, and the result for the same will be out on March 16.

Details mentioned on GATE 2024 response sheet

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their response sheet, once out.

Question ID

Status- Answered or unanswered

Chosen option

Participant ID

Participant Name

Subject

Test Date

Test Center Name

Questions along with the options