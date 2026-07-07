IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India opt to bowl first, drop Bishnoi for Prince

New Delhi:

India are in choppy waters in T20Is. The two-time reigning T20 World Champions are yet to win a single match in the format after bagging the 2026 title. They have gone winless in four straight matches since then, their first such run in the last five years. They failed to adapt to the conditions in Ireland, but have been far from their best in much better batting conditions in England. They mustered 190/7 in the second T20I in Manchester only after a late cameo from Tilak Varma. Their batting has been under scrutiny for not putting up the giant totals that they are known for in bilaterals and also in the IPL. The bowling did not do well in the previous match either, as the visitors failed to defend 190.

The pressure remains on the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube to churn out big runs, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's presence can certainly boost the Indian batting. He would be under no pressure as he is in his very early days in international cricket. The intrigue to watch him bat will be at its peak once more when India take the field. The bowling will be in focus too. Ravi Bishnoi took a beating in the Manchester match, while Harshit Rana had a blip after his previous impressive performances. It remains to be seen how India will bounce back from the losses and return to winning ways.

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