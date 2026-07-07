Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India opt to bowl first, drop Bishnoi for Prince
 Live now

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India opt to bowl first, drop Bishnoi for Prince

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: India are looking for their first win in the UK after being winless in their first four matches. Following their 2-0 loss to Ireland, India are trailing 1-0 in the five-match series against England.

England host India for 3rd T20I in Nottingham.
England host India for 3rd T20I in Nottingham. Image Source : X/BCCI
New Delhi:

India are in choppy waters in T20Is. The two-time reigning T20 World Champions are yet to win a single match in the format after bagging the 2026 title. They have gone winless in four straight matches since then, their first such run in the last five years. They failed to adapt to the conditions in Ireland, but have been far from their best in much better batting conditions in England. They mustered 190/7 in the second T20I in Manchester only after a late cameo from Tilak Varma. Their batting has been under scrutiny for not putting up the giant totals that they are known for in bilaterals and also in the IPL. The bowling did not do well in the previous match either, as the visitors failed to defend 190.

The pressure remains on the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube to churn out big runs, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's presence can certainly boost the Indian batting. He would be under no pressure as he is in his very early days in international cricket. The intrigue to watch him bat will be at its peak once more when India take the field. The bowling will be in focus too. Ravi Bishnoi took a beating in the Manchester match, while Harshit Rana had a blip after his previous impressive performances. It remains to be seen how India will bounce back from the losses and return to winning ways.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:52 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here are the Playing XIs

    England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • 9:51 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Shreyas Iyer's love-affair with tosses continue

    Shreyas Iyer is yet to lose a toss as captain and this was his fifth straight toss win. 

    Most consecutive tosses won by an India captain (T20Is):

    7 - MS Dhoni (May 2010 - Feb 2012)

    6 - Virat Kohli (Aug 2019 - Dec 2019)

    5 - Rohit Sharma (Feb 2020 - Feb 2022)

    5 - MS Dhoni (September 2007)

    5* - Shreyas Iyer (June 2026 - July 2026)

  • 9:42 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here's what Shreyas said at the toss

    "[On winning the toss and opting to bowl first] We’re going to bowl first. [On the narrow defeat in the previous game and backing the bowlers] Yes, I think that was just a hiccup which you can’t control, and you definitely have to back your bowler. He’s thinking a bit too much, but I know everyone goes through that patch. But boys are in high spirits anyway. I had a chat with him. Definitely, every player goes through that phase in their life. So, a great learning for him as well and also for the team. [On the positives from the previous game and the pitch] Certainly, by the looks of it, I feel it’s a beautiful wicket. And definitely, one side is short, so we want to maximize the use of it and see how they bat. [On the team combination] We’ve got one change. Prince Yadav comes in for Bishy (Bishnoi)," Shreyas said at the toss.

  • 9:35 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India opt to bowl!

    Shreyas Iyer has won the toss, and he has decided to bowl first. India have made one change to their Playing XI, with Prince Yadav coming in for Ravi Bishnoi. Same team for England, which was confirmed yesterday only.

  • 9:32 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss is here!

    The toss is here now. Both captains are in the middle. Sooryavanshi is set to play as we will know the teams in a moment now.

  • 9:24 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    A long wait continues!

    India have not won a single match on their UK tour, losing three and seeing one get washed out. They were blanked by Ireland 2-0 and are 1-0 down in England after two of the five T20Is. They need to win this or else any hopes of a series win will be over.

  • 9:19 PM (IST)Jul 07, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs England 3rd T20I is here!!

    And the third T20I between India and England is here. India still searching for their first win in UK take on England for the third match of the five-match series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They lost the second T20I, saw the first one getting washed out and are aiming for a much-needed win. Stay along as we bring you this T20I in Nottingham.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
India Vs England Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shreyas Iyer Nottingham
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\