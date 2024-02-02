GATE 2024 Exam tomorrow: Check dress code, guidelines, and additional information

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GATE 2024 Exam tomorrow, February 3.

GATE 2024 Exam: The Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore is all set to conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 tomorrow, February 3. The engineering entrance exam will conclude on February 11. Students appearing for the exam are advised to download their admit cards from the official website as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush. The Students are also advised to cross-check the exam day guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam.

It is recommended that students taking the GATE 2024 exam dress comfortably and adhere to the exam authority's exam day policies. On the day of the exam, students are encouraged not to wear jackets or any other type of adornment.

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Students appearing for the GATE 2024 exam are required to wear loose-fitting and comfortable clothes.

Students are required to avoid wearing clothes with metallic buttons or other metal embellishments.

Students will not be allowed to appear in the exam if they cover their heads with hats, scarves, or any type of fabric.

Any kind of jewellery is not allowed.

Electronic devices such as watches, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited along with mobile phones, Bluetooth devices and headphones.

Instead of wearing shoes, students must wear comfortable footwear like sandals or flip-flops.

Exam day guidelines

Students appearing in the exam are advised to bring a GATE admit card 2024 along with a recent valid photo ID and report to the exam centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Students will not be permitted in the exam hall after the exam begins. Candidates will get 20 minutes to read the instructions before the exam. Students can bring a pen, pencil, transparent water bottle, mask, and pocket-sized sanitiser inside the exam hall. No one will be permitted to leave the exam hall before the exam.