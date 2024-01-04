Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
  5. GATE 2024 admit card released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check direct link

GATE 2024 admit card has been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Candidates who applied for GATE 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check direct link to download call letters, exam date, and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2024 19:11 IST
GATE 2024 admit card out
Image Source : FREEPIK GATE 2024 admit card out

GATE 2024 admit card: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has finally released the admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 today, January 4, on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. All those who applied for the GATE 2024 exam can download their call letters using credentials on the login page. The directions to download GATE 2024 are given below. 

How to download GATE 2024 admit card?

  • Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  • Click on the 'GATE2024 admit card download link
  • It will redirect you to a login window 
  • Enter the required details such as registration number, date of birth and other details
  • GATE2024 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save GATE2024 admit card for future reference

