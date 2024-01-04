GATE 2024 admit card released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK GATE 2024 admit card out

GATE 2024 admit card: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has finally released the admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 today, January 4, on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. All those who applied for the GATE 2024 exam can download their call letters using credentials on the login page. The directions to download GATE 2024 are given below.

How to download GATE 2024 admit card?