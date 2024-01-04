When will GATE 2024 admit card be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GATE 2024 admit card soon

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will soon release admit cards or hall tickets for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024. Once it is out, candidates can download their hall tickets using their credentials such as roll number, registration number, and other details on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Earlier, the admit cards were to be released on January 3. There is a delay in the release of the same, however, the revised schedule of the admit card has not been announced yet.

Last year, the admit card was supposed to be released on January 3. However, the admit card was released on January 9 due to technical glitches.

When will GATE 2024 exam be conducted?

GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 11 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted in the Afternoon from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 200 cities across the country in Computer Based Test. The candidate will get three hours to complete the question paper. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ or NAT questions.

How to download GATE 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login window

Now, enter your required details such as registration number, date of birth and other details

GATE 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download GATE 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

What details are mentioned on GATE 2024 admit card?

Candidates can check the following details on their hall tickets.

Exam centres

Cities

Paper timing

Reporting time

Exam Day Guidelines

What are the documents required on the exam day?

Candidates must bring a printed admit card and a valid identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates should ensure that the photo and signature are clear on the admit card. Once the admit cards are out, candidates can download their hall tickets directly through gate2024.iisc.ac.in, or indiatvnews.com.