GATE 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, exam from February 3

GATE 2024 admit card: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is all set to release the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 tomorrow, January 3. All those who are going to appear in the exam will be able to download their GATE 2024 hall tickets through the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE 2024 exam will be conducted from February 3 to 11 at various exam centres. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test mode in two sessions - Morning (9.30 PM to 12.30 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Once the admit cards are out, the candidates can download their hall ticket using their credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login. The easy steps to download the hall ticket are given below.

How to download GATE 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'GATE 2024 admit card'

It will take you to the login window

Now, key in your login details such as registration number, date of birth, etc

GATE 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download GATE 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

GATE 2024 exam dates

February 3

Forenoon - Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering Production and Industrial Engineering

- Architecture and Planning, CY - Chemistry, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Environmental Science and Engineering Production and Industrial Engineering Afternoon - Geomatics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics

February 4

Forenoon - Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences

- Biomedical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Ecology and Evolution, Geology and Geophysics, Humanities and Social Sciences Afternoon - Civil Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mathematics, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering

February 10

Forenoon - Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

- Aerospace Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, Biotechnology, Computer Science and Information Technology, Metallurgical Engineering, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Textile Engineering and Fibre Science Afternoon - Computer Science and Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences

February 11